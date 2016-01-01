Dr. Perkons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelle Perkons, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Perkons, MD
Dr. Michelle Perkons, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Perkons works at
Dr. Perkons' Office Locations
-
1
Div of Hospital Medicine33 S 9th St Ste 701, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkons?
About Dr. Michelle Perkons, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821595372
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkons works at
Dr. Perkons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.