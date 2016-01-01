Dr. Michelle Chavez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Chavez, DDS
Dr. Michelle Chavez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Pusch Ridge Dental405 W Cool Dr Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 689-6752
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306904040
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chavez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.