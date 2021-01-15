See All General Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Surgery Center of Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Center of Anchorage
    3340 Providence Dr Ste 359, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 644-1033
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr. Thomas is a great surgeon. Having to have surgery is a very scary thing and she was very good at explaining what was going to happen and what to expect.
    Ronda Oglesby — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578575650
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency|University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
