Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Miguel J. Martinez Jr. MD PA2829 Babcock Rd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Martenez is such a fine Allergest. I have seen others but he is the best! He gives each patient the time they need and I appreciate that, having been his patient for years.
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke AMC
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
