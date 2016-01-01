Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
About Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1033472741
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.