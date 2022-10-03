Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Cruet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD
Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Perez-Cruet's Office Locations
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beaumont Hospital3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
Southfield3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
Joseph Watts MD22250 Providence Dr Ste 300, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 440-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Ratings & Reviews
Recently needed surgery on my back. I did my research online, asked around for the best neurosurgeon, and glad that I found Dr. Perez-Cruet.
About Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841287463
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
