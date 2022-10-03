See All Neurosurgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD

Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Perez-Cruet works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez-Cruet's Office Locations

    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Beaumont Hospital
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Southfield
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Joseph Watts MD
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 300, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 440-2162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Recently needed surgery on my back. I did my research online, asked around for the best neurosurgeon, and glad that I found Dr. Perez-Cruet.
    — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841287463
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Cruet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez-Cruet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez-Cruet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez-Cruet has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Cruet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Cruet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Cruet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Cruet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Cruet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

