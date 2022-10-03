Overview of Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD

Dr. Miguelangelo Perez-Cruet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Perez-Cruet works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.