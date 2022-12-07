Overview of Dr. Mihaela Perijoc, MD

Dr. Mihaela Perijoc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Perijoc works at Karana R. Fairley M.d. P.A. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.