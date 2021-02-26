Overview of Dr. Mijail Serruya, MD

Dr. Mijail Serruya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Serruya works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.