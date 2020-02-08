Overview

Dr. Mika Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri Ks City School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Adult And Pediatric Allergy Asthma & Immunology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.