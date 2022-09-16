Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mike Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Greenville Clinic PA5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 106, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5100
- 2 11500 State Highway 121 Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 618-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Always feel welcomed. Comfortable with every visit. No waiting always on time in and out. He really cares for his patience and is always straight to the point of any problem. One of the best Doctors I've had.
About Dr. Mike Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
