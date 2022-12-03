Overview

Dr. Mikhail Malek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Malek works at Integrity Eye in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.