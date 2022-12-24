Dr. Kawachi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD
Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kawachi's Office Locations
Bernard D Wiegand MD2006 Dwight Way Ste 107, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 540-8777
Louise E Nurre DO5915 Hollis St Ste B, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 286-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very lucky to be referred to Dr Kawachi from a friend who was one of her long-time patients. Her office was the least anxiety producing venue of all the hospitals and Dr offices I've been in. She is a really wonderful and attentive person as well as super reassuring every time I needed to go in for something. I was VERY disappointed to learn that she has recently retired. I don't know how I'm going to find another doctor that cares as much as she does. I've already started looking and it's especially difficult to find an experienced doctor that isn't booked 6 months out. It seems like the only available doctors in my area are brand new and fresh out of medical school.
About Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1427103035
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
