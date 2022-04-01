Dr. Milena Stosic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stosic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milena Stosic, MD
Overview of Dr. Milena Stosic, MD
Dr. Milena Stosic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Stosic's Office Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1106, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was excellent!
About Dr. Milena Stosic, MD
- Neurology
- English, Serbian
- 1477844082
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stosic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stosic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stosic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stosic has seen patients for Torticollis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stosic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stosic speaks Serbian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stosic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stosic.
