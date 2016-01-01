Dr. Mullanax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton Mullanax, MD
Dr. Milton Mullanax, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Edward E. Rotan Jr. MD P.A.715 N Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-1626
- Aetna
About Dr. Milton Mullanax, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1700932076
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Dermatology
Dr. Mullanax accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullanax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullanax has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullanax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullanax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullanax.
