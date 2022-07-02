Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zumwalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD
Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zumwalt's Office Locations
- 1 3601 4th St 9906, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Did an awesome job with my shoulders Thank you
About Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316928757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zumwalt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zumwalt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zumwalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zumwalt has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zumwalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zumwalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zumwalt.
