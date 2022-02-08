Dr. Min Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Ahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Min Ahn, MD
Dr. Min Ahn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
-
1
The Aesthetic Wellness Center2 Connector Rd Ste 2C, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
I am very pleased with my experience with Dr Ahn on every level. He exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Min Ahn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255326112
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn speaks Spanish.
248 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.