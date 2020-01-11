Overview

Dr. Min Ku, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Ku works at Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Richboro, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Drug or Food Challenge along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.