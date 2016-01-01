Dr. Dhamankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minal Dhamankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Minal Dhamankar, MD
Dr. Minal Dhamankar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Dhamankar works at
Dr. Dhamankar's Office Locations
Cancer Center At Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 332, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1570
Einstein Healthcare Network5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Minal Dhamankar, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
