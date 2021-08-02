Overview

Dr. Mira Kheny, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Kheny works at Virtua Primary Care - Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

