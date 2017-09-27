Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD
Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. De Lyon's Office Locations
Los Robles Pediatric Medical Group299 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4768
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. De Lyon. She is definitely my favorite doctor at Los Robles Pediatrics. She is knowledgeable and has an open mind, but a strong opinion when needed. She is gentle, caring and an overall joy.
About Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952430431
Education & Certifications
- Valhalla Medica Center|Westchester Co MC
- Moses H Cone Meml Hospital|Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University Of North Carolina
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Lyon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Lyon speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.