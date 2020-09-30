Overview of Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD

Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Med|Med College Of Virginia



Dr. McAtee works at Pediatric Associates of Richmond in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.