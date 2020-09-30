Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAtee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD
Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Med|Med College Of Virginia
Dr. McAtee's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates of Richmond8485 Bell Creek Rd Ste B3, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6932
Pediatric Associates of Richmond7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6869Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAtee has been caring pediatrician for the nearly 13 years she has seen my children. She’s called to check in after sick appointments and even dropped in at the hospital when my daughter was hospitalized and when my son was born. She always takes her time during the appointments and is very respectful and includes the kids during the visits. She is straight forward and doesn’t offer medications unless absolutely necessary.
About Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740257583
Education & Certifications
- Med|Med College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAtee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAtee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAtee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McAtee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAtee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAtee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAtee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.