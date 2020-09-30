See All Pediatricians in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD

Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with Med|Med College Of Virginia

Dr. McAtee works at Pediatric Associates of Richmond in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAtee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Richmond
    8485 Bell Creek Rd Ste B3, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6932
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates of Richmond
    7113 Three Chopt Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6869
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Dr. McAtee has been caring pediatrician for the nearly 13 years she has seen my children. She’s called to check in after sick appointments and even dropped in at the hospital when my daughter was hospitalized and when my son was born. She always takes her time during the appointments and is very respectful and includes the kids during the visits. She is straight forward and doesn’t offer medications unless absolutely necessary.
    Sep 30, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD.

    About Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740257583
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med|Med College Of Virginia
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam McAtee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAtee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAtee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAtee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McAtee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAtee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAtee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAtee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

