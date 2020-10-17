Overview of Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD

Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Pediatric Care of Morris, LLC in Denville, NJ with other offices in Parsippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.