Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manito-Hugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD
Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Manito-Hugo's Office Locations
Texas Health Medical Associates11797 South Fwy Ste 246, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-5539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So nice, thorough, thoughtful and caring. I'm not a fan of doctors who only push medicine. This doctor applies lifestyle changes to her practice which I appreciate for my children. She even said that she loves seeing her patients, but she would like to see them at the doctor less meaning that they are taking care of themselves in healthy day to day practices. Dr. Manito is very selfless and there should be more doctors like her.
About Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1063428670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Manito-Hugo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manito-Hugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manito-Hugo speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manito-Hugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manito-Hugo.
