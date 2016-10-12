Dr. Miroslawa Malinowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miroslawa Malinowska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miroslawa Malinowska, MD
Dr. Miroslawa Malinowska, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinowska's Office Locations
- 1 90 Turner Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 437-1006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been the doctor for all my 4 kids age ranges from 28 to 14. she is also the pediatrician of my 4 grand kids. She is on excellent pediatrician and I never found any other doctor like her.
About Dr. Miroslawa Malinowska, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Polish
- 1366537540
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinowska speaks Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinowska.
