Dr. Mirza Beg, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mirza Beg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mirza Beg, MD
Dr. Mirza Beg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Neurology Inc725 W Granada Blvd Ste 22, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 788-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Family Practice of celebration FL1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 566-1600
-
3
Medical Alternatives of America, Orlando Fl5979 Vineland Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-1030
- 4 4024 82Nd St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 426-9595
-
5
Mega Medica lGroup1084 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 473-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beg is a very thorough neurologist who not only reads the massive amount of previsit forms that one must fill out but he also asks plenty of questions and listens to your replies before going deeper to find the root cause of your concern. He is very methodical and evaluates all of the information that the patient shares before presenting his medical recommendations. I was impressed by his calm and friendly manner and was immediately put at ease in the first visit. His Nurse practitioner and front office staff were also friendly. While you may have to wait weeks to get an appointment with Dr Beg, once you are in his care, you know that you have made the correct choice of doctors. Thank you Dr Beg and Team.
About Dr. Mirza Beg, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1225064322
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hosp
- Nassau University Med Ctr
- Flushing Hosp MC
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
