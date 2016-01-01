Dr. Misbah Salam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misbah Salam, MD
Dr. Misbah Salam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Office Locations
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (201) 975-4143MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Med College Of Virginia Vcu|University of Virginia
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
