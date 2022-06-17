Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haigentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD
Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Haigentz's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 649-8697Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Haigentz after my oncologist of many years retired. I was very impressed with his thoroughness and patience in explaining everything to me in a way that I could understand- and he made sure I understood. He was extremely attentive , kind and thorough with my exam. I am very pleased
About Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750461240
Education & Certifications
- New York U MC
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haigentz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haigentz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haigentz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haigentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haigentz has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haigentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haigentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haigentz.
