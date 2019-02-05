Dr. Misty Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misty Parker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enterprise, AL.
Dr. Parker works at
Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-3404
We switched to Dr. Parker from a different facility when my son was about 6 months old. I appreciate the time she spends with us during appts and how she answers all questions and makes necessary referrals. The nurse staff and other clinic employees are always so nice and accommodating!
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.