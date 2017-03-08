Overview of Dr. Misty Poole, MD

Dr. Misty Poole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Poole works at Misty Poole MD, LLC in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.