Dr. Misty Suri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (20)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Misty Suri, MD

Dr. Misty Suri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from FUHS/The Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Suri works at Ochsner Sports Medicine Inst in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center - Elmwood
    1221 S Clearview Pkwy Bldg B, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 736-4800
  2. 2
    Ochsner Hospital - Elmwood
    1201 S Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 736-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Misty Suri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437238656
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Residency)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FUHS/The Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misty Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suri works at Ochsner Sports Medicine Inst in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Suri’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

