See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    5952 Royal Ln Ste 268, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-0268
  2. 2
    5925 Forest Ln Ste 501, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-0268
  3. 3
    Terrell State Hospital
    1200 E Brin St, Terrell, TX 75160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 524-6452

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Combination Drug Dependence
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Combination Drug Dependence
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dunn to family and friends

Dr. Dunn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dunn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD.

About Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD

Specialties
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700864246
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Texas At Dallas
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.