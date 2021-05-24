Overview of Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Fuhrman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Vorhees Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Fuhrman works at Virtua Cardiology in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.