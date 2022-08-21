See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (51)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Kapadia works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA, Tewksbury, MA and North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
Dr. Peter Chang, MD
5.0 (115)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-7770
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Boston Eyelid Surgery
    873 Worcester St Ste 4, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 393-5437
  3. 3
    Massachusetts Eye Associates
    500 Clark Rd, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 256-5600
  4. 4
    Tallman Eye Associates
    451 Andover St, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 688-6182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kapadia?

    Aug 21, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Kapadia by my sister. He was very friendly and professional. I was given plenty of information about the procedure and the recovery process. The surgery went without a hitch. He removed the bags under my eyes and I have to say, I look about five years younger. The surgery was painless with just moderate bruising. I did have an episode of dry eye, but that resolved itself fairly quickly. Dr K was easy to reach for any post op questions. I definitely recommend him.
    Joanie — Aug 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapadia to family and friends

    Dr. Kapadia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kapadia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD.

    About Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245212364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.