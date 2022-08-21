Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD
Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-7770WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Boston Eyelid Surgery873 Worcester St Ste 4, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (978) 393-5437
Massachusetts Eye Associates500 Clark Rd, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Directions (978) 256-5600
Tallman Eye Associates451 Andover St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 688-6182
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr Kapadia by my sister. He was very friendly and professional. I was given plenty of information about the procedure and the recovery process. The surgery went without a hitch. He removed the bags under my eyes and I have to say, I look about five years younger. The surgery was painless with just moderate bruising. I did have an episode of dry eye, but that resolved itself fairly quickly. Dr K was easy to reach for any post op questions. I definitely recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245212364
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Haverford College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.