Overview

Dr. Mitesh Kapadia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Kapadia works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA, Tewksbury, MA and North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.