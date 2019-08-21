Overview

Dr. Mittal Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Martinez, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Patel works at University Primary Care - Furys Ferry in Martinez, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.