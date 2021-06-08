Overview of Dr. Moeen Masood, MD

Dr. Moeen Masood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, Mora Hospital and Ridgeview Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.