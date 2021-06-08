Dr. Masood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeen Masood, MD
Overview of Dr. Moeen Masood, MD
Dr. Moeen Masood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, Mora Hospital and Ridgeview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masood's Office Locations
- 1 3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 427-8320
-
2
Cambridge Medical Center701 Dellwood St S, Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (763) 689-8700Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Summit Orthopedics: Mora301 Highway 65 S, Mora, MN 55051 Directions (320) 679-1313
-
4
Ridgeview Professional Building -560 S Maple St Ste 400, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 442-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
- Mora Hospital
- Ridgeview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masood?
Excellent I was referred after a different neurologist wasn’t helpful. Very patient and did not give up until diagnosis of narcolepsy was finally found. Explains well, knowledgeable, answers questions, thorough. Very much worth driving from Burnsville
About Dr. Moeen Masood, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275574717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masood has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Masood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.