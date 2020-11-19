Dr. Adeyemo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogbonjubola Adeyemo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mogbonjubola Adeyemo, MD
Dr. Mogbonjubola Adeyemo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.

Dr. Adeyemo's Office Locations
Mogbonjubola A Adeyemo MD Professional Medical Corp.361 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 492-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her for 20 years now. Dr. Adeyemo has been a excellent Dr. She is pleasant and easy to talk to. I recomend her highly. She never rushes our appointment but sometimes I've had to wait a a little bit to see her but it is definitely worth it!! DS
About Dr. Mogbonjubola Adeyemo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538218300
Education & Certifications
- OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeyemo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeyemo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyemo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyemo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyemo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyemo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.