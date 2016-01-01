Dr. Mohamad Tarazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Tarazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Tarazi, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Tarazi works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-1270Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of General Surgery4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5726Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarazi?
About Dr. Mohamad Tarazi, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1811251200
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarazi works at
Dr. Tarazi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.