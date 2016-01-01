Dr. Ataalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed Ataalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ataalla, MD
Dr. Mohamed Ataalla, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MENOUFIA UNIVERSITY / FACILITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ataalla works at
Dr. Ataalla's Office Locations
Project Vida Health Center3612 Pera Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 533-7057
Family Service of El Paso6040 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 533-7057Wednesday8:00am - 7:00pm
Northeast Family Practice4875 Maxwell Ave, El Paso, TX 79904 Directions (915) 465-1191
Project Vida Health Center3607 Rivera Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (512) 280-7943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mohamed Ataalla, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245545557
Education & Certifications
- MENOUFIA UNIVERSITY / FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ataalla speaks Spanish.
