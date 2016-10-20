Dr. Mohamed Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Haq, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Haq, MD
Dr. Mohamed Haq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
Mohamed M. Haq, M.D.11950 Galveston Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 947-2142
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and thorough . Follows up with personal phone calls to check on you post office visit and calls with lab results and explains what they mean and any follow up tests needed. Recommends and suggests other physicians for any additional treatment or care needed always in a timely manner. Great doctor !!
About Dr. Mohamed Haq, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1326011347
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
