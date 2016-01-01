Dr. Mohamed Metawee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metawee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Metawee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Metawee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Dr. Metawee works at
Locations
-
1
Williamsville Office825 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3243
-
2
Trinity Medical Cardiology3091 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Directions (716) 822-3098Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mohamed Metawee, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881016939
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
