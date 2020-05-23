See All Psychiatrists in Clayton, NC
Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Clayton, NC
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD

Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Basrah University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Abu-Salha works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abu-Salha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    2076 NC Highway 42 W Ste 220, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 550-3323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 23, 2020
    I look forward to seeing Dr. A. and his great staff. I always leave feeling grateful to have such a good and caring doctor. I would absolutely recommend him.
    Dawn McCurtain — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1245228527
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Kuwait Institute For Medical Specialties
    • Basrah University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Salha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Salha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu-Salha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Salha works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Clayton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Abu-Salha’s profile.

    Dr. Abu-Salha has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Salha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Salha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Salha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Salha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Salha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

