Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD
Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Masri works at
Dr. Masri's Office Locations
Larkin Multi Specialty Clinic6140 Sw 70th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 328-8537Friday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Masri has been my surgeon and oncologist for breast cancer since 2003 He is an excellent doctor with plenty of experience under his belt. He is compassionate, is always there to listen and guide you along, he reassures you when in doubt. I highly recommend him. His staff was always very helpful and took the time to always explain any instructions to follow, will also follow up on your care. I am very grateful for the way I was treated in my darkest hour. Cancer survivor since 2004. BC
About Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629040787
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masri speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
