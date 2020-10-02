See All General Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD

Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Masri works at Larkin Multi Specialty Clinic in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Masri's Office Locations

    Larkin Multi Specialty Clinic
    6140 Sw 70th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 328-8537
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thyroid Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Dr Masri has been my surgeon and oncologist for breast cancer since 2003 He is an excellent doctor with plenty of experience under his belt. He is compassionate, is always there to listen and guide you along, he reassures you when in doubt. I highly recommend him. His staff was always very helpful and took the time to always explain any instructions to follow, will also follow up on your care. I am very grateful for the way I was treated in my darkest hour. Cancer survivor since 2004. BC
    B Cardenas — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Mohammad Masri, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1629040787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masri works at Larkin Multi Specialty Clinic in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Masri’s profile.

    Dr. Masri has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

