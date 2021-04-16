Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Cardioq Heart and Vascular Specialists of MI32804 Pierce St, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 864-8585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Qureshi for about 5 years now. He is a very knowlegeable cardologist. He takes the time to listen and truly cares about his patients. We travel over an hour to see him for our appointments and will continue to do so. Great man!
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1982684254
- Sinai Hospital Wayne State University
- Sinai Hosp
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
