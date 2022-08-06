Overview

Dr. Mohammed Bayasi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Bayasi works at Surgical Consultants of Northern Virginia in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.