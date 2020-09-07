Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD
Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Partap works at
Dr. Partap's Office Locations
1
Psychcare Consultants Research5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4333
2
PsychCare Consultants763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Partap every 2 or 4 weeks for almost 2 years. He is a wonderful man that takes interest in my life and activities, not just my medications. He has explained why I’m on each medication and will ask if I want to try to taper off or if I’m not comfortable doing so yet. He doesn’t keep adding more pills like doctors I’ve seen in the past. He is timely on seeing patients, or on calling now with covid. His office does have ridiculous hold times, so he has one of the office staff call to schedule my next appointment. The office staff are helpful in scheduling appointments out and getting me paperwork I need.
About Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235137035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partap accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partap works at
Dr. Partap has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Partap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Partap speaks Hindi.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Partap. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.