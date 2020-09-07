Overview of Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD

Dr. Mohinder Partap, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Partap works at Psych Care Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.