Dr. Mohini Aras, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohini Aras, MD
Dr. Mohini Aras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Aras works at
Dr. Aras' Office Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave. 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aras is very knowledgeable and caring. She takes the time to answer all questions and truly get to know her patients. I highly recommend her. She is excellent.
About Dr. Mohini Aras, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1295093508
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Aras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aras accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aras.
