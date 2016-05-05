Dr. Mohrokh Hedayati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohrokh Hedayati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
North Pediatrics3142 Horizon Rd Ste 200, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 306-4456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been coming to this office for about 5 years and she never disappoints.
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Portuguese
- 1760574339
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hedayati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedayati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedayati speaks Arabic and Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedayati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.