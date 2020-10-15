Dr. Mabudian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohsen Mabudian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohsen Mabudian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Mabudian works at
Locations
-
1
Beaver Medical Group1210 Indiana Ct, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 999-8548
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabudian?
Good
About Dr. Mohsen Mabudian, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629022819
Education & Certifications
- La State University Hcs
- Muhlenberg Regl Med Center
- St George's University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabudian works at
Dr. Mabudian has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabudian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabudian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.