Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39767 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste B, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (925) 463-5675
-
2
Miracle Ear672 W 11th St, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (925) 463-5674
-
3
Bay Area Psychiatric Group5933 Coronado Ln Ste 201, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-5674Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is a great doctor and knows what he is doing. I've seen other docs and he is by far the best. He truly cares and listens and makes time for you for appointments.
About Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124083589
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
