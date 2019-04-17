See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    39767 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste B, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 463-5675
  2. 2
    Miracle Ear
    672 W 11th St, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 463-5674
  3. 3
    Bay Area Psychiatric Group
    5933 Coronado Ln Ste 201, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 463-5674
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 17, 2019
    Dr. K is a great doctor and knows what he is doing. I've seen other docs and he is by far the best. He truly cares and listens and makes time for you for appointments.
    — Apr 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD
    About Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1124083589
    • 1124083589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohsin Khalique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

