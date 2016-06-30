Overview of Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD

Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Szilagyi works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.