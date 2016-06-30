See All Pediatricians in Sylmar, CA
Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD

Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Szilagyi works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szilagyi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center
    14445 Olive View Dr # 28157, Sylmar, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 224-8866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2016
    Very experienced, thoughtful and open minded
    Ester in Sylmar, CA — Jun 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD
    About Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073548897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szilagyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szilagyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szilagyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szilagyi works at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Szilagyi’s profile.

    Dr. Szilagyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szilagyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szilagyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szilagyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

