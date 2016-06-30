Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szilagyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD
Overview of Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD
Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Szilagyi's Office Locations
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr # 28157, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (747) 224-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very experienced, thoughtful and open minded
About Dr. Moira Szilagyi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073548897
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szilagyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szilagyi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
